April 3, 1963 - Sept. 26, 2019 James Edwin Dimon was born in 1963 to Jack Irving Dimon and Irene Frances Dimon. He was a lifelong resident of San Pedro. He served in the U.S Army from 1981 -1984. He worked for the ILWU for the past 20 years. Mr. Dimon was extremely involved in his community Ranging from playing Santa at Christmas, Youth sailing program, Member of the Cabrillo Beach yacht Club, Board of Directors for Fisher House, Officer of the San Pedro Elks Lodge, President of the Coastal San Pedro Neighborhood Counil, Citizens Police Advisory Board, He completed Training to become a member of the first ever team of LAPD HCOP (Harbor Citizens on Patrol and was appointed as Commissioner, by Mayor Eric Garcetti to the Harbor Area Planning Commission. He is preceded in Death By his Parents and Sister Toni Dimon. He leaves behind his wife Nancy, His three Daughters Samantha Elmore, Karyn Dimon and Danielle Macias. His step children, Frank Moore, Evelyn, Robert, Anthony, Vincent, AJ and Michael. 9 grandchildren, His siblings, Denise Fearn, Jan Voght (Mike), Jack Dimon, Michael Dimon (Josette), Jill Babajko (Goran), and Jennifer Coppa (Andy). Many nieces and nephews. He had friends far and wide who adored him. Services will be Tuesday October 15, 2019, 11 AM at the ILWU Memorial Hall 231 C st. Wilmington, Ca. 90744. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 10, 2019