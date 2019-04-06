|
February 27, 1926 - March 31, 2019 James Mallory Parker II passed away gracefully at home on March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family and their love. He was born February 27, 1926 at Torrance Memorial Hospital in Torrance, CA, the only child of James M. Parker and Thelma Patmore Parker. He grew up in Manhattan Beach and graduated from Redondo Union High School after his service in the Navy. He served in the US Navy Air Corp 1944-1945, MacArthur Navy Air Force Philippians, and Squadron VPB28. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Air Medal and Permanent Citation. He owned and operated Parker Electric in Hermosa Beach for over 35 years. He enjoyed golfing with his many friends and family. He was an active member of Beach Cities Masonic Lodge 753, Al Malaikah Shrine and Sons of Beaches Shrine Club. He enjoyed his Masonry and Shrine activities for over 60 years. He is survived by his children James M. Parker III (Glenna), Chris Parker (Terry), Thomas Parker (preceded him in death), Robert Witt (Kelley) and Mary Boice (Bob). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and too many friends to count. All will miss his love and guidance as a Father, Grandfather and friend. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Masonic Lodge in Manhattan Beach. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Masonic Lodge #753 Scholarship Fund.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 6, 2019