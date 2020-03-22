|
|
James Marlo Duffin, Sr. James Marlo Duffin, Sr., "Jim", passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on March 15, 2020 surrounded by close family. He was just shy of 91 years old. Jim was born on March 21, 1929 at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the son of Martina Dalebout and Jesse William Duffin. Jim was educated in public schools in Salt Lake City and Tooele, Utah. During his time at Tooele High School, Jim played football, participated in student government, and served as Senior Class President. As a mark of his determination, persistence, and hard work, Jim received the American Legion Scholarship Award for earning the highest GPA in his high school. Upon graduation, Jim attended the University of Utah and soon thereafter served a full 2 1/2 year mission to the Netherlands for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he became fluent in Dutch. For the last six months of his mission, he served as the president of the Haage District of his mission. Upon returning, Jim met and married the love of his life, Mary Alice Bullen, a BYU graduate and local elementary school teacher. Jim and Mary Alice were married in the Salt Lake City Temple. Elder Spencer W. Kimball performed the marriage on December 19, 1952. The young couple had their first child, James Marlo, Jr. in 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah. After his mission, Jim resumed his education at the University of Utah where he studied Mechanical Engineering. While there, he was continuously placed on the Dean's List for high achievement until his graduation in 1954. Soon thereafter, Jim accepted a position as an engineer at Shell Oil Company and moved his family to Concord, California. Jim and Mary Alice then had three more children, Michael Drew, Debra Lou, and Sylvia. Jim eventually became a project engineer, a position that promised a bright future with the company. He stayed with this company for five years. Seeking a new direction and hoping to find a way to provide a more stable and secure life for his growing family, Jim decided to pursue a career in dentistry, a field that had always held his interest. He attended Dental School at UC Medical Center in San Francisco, and while there, specialized in Orthodontics. He completed his studies in 1965, graduating with the highest GPA of anyone that had ever attended that school, according to the Dean at that time. In 1967, Jim started his Orthodontic practice in Castro Valley, California, and he and Mary Alice welcomed a fifth child into their family, Scott Bullen. In this same year, Jim joined an existing Orthodontic practice in Manhattan Beach and moved his family to Palos Verdes Estates, California, where he lived for the last fifty-three years of his life. As his Orthodontic practice excelled and expanded, Jim opened a second practice in nearby El Segundo, California. Jim practiced Orthodontics in the Manhattan Beach and El Segundo communities for 45 years. During the 1980s, he became active in the Western Dental Society and served on the Board in all positions, including President. In addition, Jim taught two days a month in the UCLA School of Dentistry for 30 years, specializing in the treatment of cleft palate and facial anomalies. Jim is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother (Rey Lamar Duffin), one grandson, and his beloved wife of 62 years. He is survived by his three sisters, Liladene Atkin, Luann Gillette, and Joyce Hemmert, his children, James Marlo Duffin, Jr. (Ivone), Michael Drew Duffin (Lidia), Debra Lou Duffin Coaloa (Stefano deceased), Sylvia Duffin Raoux (Jean Louis deceased), and Scott Bullen Duffin (Kathy), fourteen grandchildren and four great grandsons. James was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was proud of working in the Los Angeles Temple for eight years. In his spare time, he pursued photography. The viewing for James Marlo Duffin, Sr. will be held on Friday, March 27 from 4:00 8:00 PM and again on Saturday, March 28 from 10:00 11:00 AM at the Coastal Funeral Center located at 25001 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 AM at the same location. In the event that further restrictions occur due to the COVID-19 virus or if you are unable to attend for your own health concerns, we are investigating the possibility of online streaming of the service or of organizing a future memorial service (Date TBD). We will post any updates regarding this to Jim Duffin's Facebook page: facebook.com/jim.duffin.52 You may also send condolences to the family at the home of James Duffin at 1604 Granvia Altamira, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90272 and/or express your feelings or share your memories of Jim on his Facebook page: facebook.com/jim.duffin.52
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2020