June 29, 1945 - June 4, 2002 San Pedro, California James McAdams, 74, attorney and member of the California Bar since 1975, passed away on June 4, 2020. Jim was known for his ground-breaking work in maritime personal injury litigation and worker's compensation claims. Several of the appeals handled by McAdams on behalf of injured workers under the Longshore Act have resulted in the creation of new, favorable laws. Born in Hobbs NM on June 29, 1945, to Harry M. and Gladys [Crume] McAdams, Jim graduated from high school as valedictorian and class president. He then attended the University of New Mexico on scholarship, where he obtained his BA and MA. While in graduate school, he interned for the NM Secretary of State and wrote his thesis on the office of Attorney General. His political leanings may have been influenced by his father, who later was a NM state senator. James attended the Naval Officer Candidate school in Newport RI and as an ensign was assigned to teach at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey CA. There, he developed 12 courses in history and government, and was promoted to full lieutenant. After completing law school at USC, Jim selected his legal career to be of service in protecting the rights of injury victims, initially with the L.A. firm of Magana, Cathcart, and Pierry, and eventually with his own San Pedro partnership of Pierry & McAdams, LLP. Although a rather quiet Christian, his inspired briefs and court appearances rendered him a bit of a hero to his mostly humble clientele. In that regard, a primary interest was his association with the L.A. and Long Beach Legal Aid Foundations, including being a stalwart at the latter's renowned Grand Cru wine competition and tasting events which raised over a million dollars in funding. Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Grace [Villalino] McAdams. Other survivors include son Raymond McAdams, a San Pedro artist; sister Diane Gladow (Dean) of Emporia KS; stepson Karl Villalino (Deanna) of Glendale AZ; grandchildren Elizabeth and Matthew Villalino, great-grandchild Michael Villalino; and a large number of nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Interment will be at Green Hills (Rancho Palos Verdes), and a celebration of life ceremony is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 10, 2020.