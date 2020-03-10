Home

James Robert Westbrooke III


1940 - 2020
James Robert Westbrooke III Obituary
February 20, 1940 - March 3, 2020 James Robert Westbrooke, III was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 20, 1940 to Vera and James Westbrooke, II. Eventually, his mother moved the family westward to California in search of better opportunities. James entered Jefferson High School in the fall of 1955 and met Carlotta Flonnoy, the young girl who would be the love of his life until she joined the Lord in August 2012. James was well known by many in the Jefferson High School Class of 1957 and continued to be active on the reunion committee during most of his life. A jazz aficionado and reknowned bowler, James enjoyed spending time with friends at bowling tournaments and listening to his vast jazz record collection. James passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He leaves behind his three daughters, Brenda, Jacqueline, and Bridgette five grandchildren, Markey, Reggie, Cyphas, Brihanna, and Noah and one great grandson, Zion as well as his sons-in-law Ryan and Keith and many friends and loved ones. Flowers may be sent to Angelus Funeral Home, 3875 South Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 9008
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 10, 2020
