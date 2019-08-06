|
4/17/1984 - 7/28/2019 James Robert Wiessner passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 35. He was born in Torrance, CA on April 17, 1984. He attended school and lived his too short life on the Peninsula. He worked for the family business wherever needed - doing warehousing, property maintenance, machine work and mechanics. Music, art and his son, Milo, were his passion in life. He was loved and is survived by his parents, Robert and Mayra Wiessner, long time residents of Rolling Hills Estates, his brother Greg Wiessner and wife Chelsea, his sister Debra and husband Mate Vukojevic and their children, Johnny, Vinny and Ellie, Jim's son, Milo and Milo's mother, Sarah Covert. Visitation will be held at Green Hills Mortuary on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4pm-8pm in the Cove Suite. Anyone who would like an opportunity to say goodbye to Jim, say a prayer, visit with the family, is invited to stop by. An intimate funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10am at the Historic Church of Green Hills Memorial Park followed by Internment at the churchyard. Green Hills is located at 27501 S. Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in Jim's honor.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 6, 2019