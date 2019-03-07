|
1937 - 2019 James Sidney Ireland of Palos Verdes Estates, CA passed away on February 28th at the age of 81 after a lengthy illness. Jim was born in Erie, PA on March 3, 1937 to Eugene Lawrence and Marie Grace. After serving his country in Korea, he married Frances (Marinelli) Ireland. Shortly thereafter, they moved to southern California and started their family. Jim began his 30 year career in photography at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, CA. He held a high security clearance and photographed many important military events and dignitaries. Jim earned numerous accolades over the years including Civilian of the Year in 1984. His love for photography extended into his personal life where he documented family gatherings and milestones. Many family events were halted so the perfect photograph could be achieved! Jim lived a full life and enjoyed his later years watching the hummingbirds on the deck with Fran by his side. Jim was a man of great integrity and loyalty and he held friendships for decades. He was a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife, Frances, of 60 years; his sons James (Moira), Michael (Catherine) and Eugene; his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Michael, Sean Patrick and Danielle; his siblings Patricia (Michael) Hoffman of Cleveland, OH and Joseph (Kathy) Ireland of Lewisburg, PA, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and three siblings, Richard Ireland, Virginia Hitzges and Marilyn Viglione, all of Pennsylvania. A rosary and gathering of family and friends will be held at Lighthouse Memorial, 901 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach on Friday, March 8th at 6:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church 1900 S. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00am. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191570-image-1.jpg,WL00191570-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 7, 2019