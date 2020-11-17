With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of James T. Williams on November 1, 2020. Tim, as he was known, was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He is remembered for his charm, wit and playfulness. At 6'4" he could easily be found in a crowd; tanned, sporting a Hawaiian shirt and shorts. Tim was born in Manhattan Beach on May 29, 1948 to Ruth and Charles Williams. He attended American Martyr's, Bishop Montgomery High and El Camino. He spent his youth surfing, tinkering with cars and enjoying life at the beach. He served in the Army during Viet Nam. He cherished the relationships he developed working in Customer Relations with Kinney Shoes, HI Tullis, Praxair, Air Liquide and Jordinelli & Assoc. Real Estate. He and his wife of 23 years, Carolyn, lived happily in Hermosa Beach enjoying family and friends in their home, traveling to Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Hawaii and various states, always returning to the South Bay that he loved. He is survived by his wife, children, Jennifer Horvath (Janos), Lena Cudworth (Tom), Amanda Aurand and Todd; brother, Skip (Becky); sister, Maryellen; sister in law, Karen (Mike-deceased) and grandsons, Charles and Logan Cudworth. Tim touched many hearts and he will forever be in our hearts. A family memorial is scheduled for a future date.





