James Edward Walsh, born in Sioux City, Iowa on July 3, 1927 passed on November 5, 2019 at the age of 92. James mostly known as Jim, grew up in Denver, Colorado with three brothers and one sister and attended Regents High School. Upon his 17th birthday, Jim enlisted with the United States Marine Corps as a Marine Corporal in the 6th Division. During World War II, he fought in The Battle of Okinawa, code-named Operation Iceberg, against the Imperial Japanese Army. This was the largest amphibious landing in the Pacific theater of World War II. It also resulted in the largest number of casualties, 100,000 for the Japanese and 50,000 for the allies. Remarkably, Jim Walsh was 1 of 17 Marines in his Company of 180 soldiers to survive. This intense experience at such a young age shaped his life to come. After the war, he worked at North American Aviation Plant in Inglewood California and studied Business at Loyola University where he met Frances Dorsett. They fell in love, married, had two children and made their home in Rolling Hills Estates. After several years, he became Partner and President of European Operations for Colombia Worldwide and was based in Germany moving household goods and vehicles for U.S. military personnel stationed abroad. The assignment was brief as family became a priority. Jim returned to California where he obtained his real estate license and became a partner with Dick Ailanjian and John Bowler at ABCO Construction. The company offered complete onesource construction capabilities to industrial building owners and tenants. During this time, Jim also served on the board of Torrance National Bank. Jim fervently believed in integrity, honesty, generosity, confidence and perseverance. It's no surprise, his favorite activity was golf, a sport that requires a high-level of sportsmanship while mirroring the trials and tribulations of life where understanding the "rub of the green" is often the key to success. Jim played whenever he had free time whether at home or on the road. He was an accomplished player with four holes-in-one including the infamous hole 17 at Pebble Beach. Jim played with number of sports legends including Arnold Palmer, Joe DiMaggio, Bear Bryant, Lawrence Welk, and George Allen. He also sponsored many PGA and LPGA players. Every person that met Jim Walsh has a colorful upbeat story to tell. He was a great family man, kind person and quick to lend a helping hand putting other's needs ahead of his own. Jim is survived by his adoring wife of 67 years Frances Walsh, two children John Walsh and fianc‚ TinaMarie Visconti and Helen Giovino, seven grandchildren including Lauren Branch (formerly Walsh) and husband Jeremy, Nicole Goodman (formerly Walsh) and husband Jon, Patrick Walsh, Mackenzie Walsh, JC Giovino and wife Olyessia, Francie Giovino, and Marco Giovino. In Jim's honor, donations can be made to First Tee of Los Angeles Junior Chamber of Commerce Charity Foundation (TFYLA) whose mission is establish and reinforce core values through the game of golf for the benefit of children in underserved communities throughout Los Angeles. Please visit https://www.thefirstteelosangeles.org. Mass will be held 11:00am on December 6, 2019 at Saint John Fisher Church located at 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 5, 2019