Jane A. Renke (Seymour) April 27, 1929 - May 23, 2019 Jane was born on April 27/28, 1929 in Madelia, Minnesota. She was 90. When she was 13 her family relocated to Redondo Beach, where she has been a resident since. Jane (Janie) married Jack (John A.) and never looked back. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. She was the proud and loving mother of Pamela Lemkin, Karen Frye (Dan), and John C. Renke (Peggy). Her 3 grandchildren, Tim, Ted and Tori, brought her much joy. The grandchildren, now grown, still pine for Grandmas chicken and dumplings and movie night. 4 years ago GG, (great grandma), was blessed with Kaden, then Tage and Henry. Sadly she will miss the upcoming birth of great grandchild #4. Jane was "the rock of support" to her many friends and had numerous honorary adopted daughters that she mothered. When she wasn't enjoying her family and friends, Jane spent her time as a volunteer for Beach Cities Health District. She was recently recognized by the Beach Cities of Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo for 40 years of volunteer service. A memorial mass will be held on Monday June 3rd at 10:00am. St. James Catholic Church, 415 Vincent St., Redondo Beach Ca 90277. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Torrance Memorial Hospice/Foundation, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance,Ca 90505. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2019