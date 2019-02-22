|
Fannie Jane Otter Bush
May 22, 1929 - February 5, 2019-Jane, nee Fannie Jane Otter, was born 5/22/29 in Monterey Park, CA to parents, Gus and Helen Otter. After a family move to the east coast in 1933 and subsequent one to Ohio, she grew up in Ashland, Ohio, attended Ashland schools and was a graduate of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. She married Donald Bush in California 1954 and raised a family, daughter, Bianca and son, Blair. Leading a busy and varied life, her pursuits included that of Executive Assistant/Secretary, owner of Jane's Secretarial Service, real estate agent and music teacher.
Having lived in Palos Verdes for a number of years, retirement was to be in Palm Desert. Her personal interests lay in her love of Jazz. Very active in the music activities of the desert, she played with three jazz bands here in the desert and was Hostess of the Musicians of the Desert lunch-bunch gathering for 10 years. One of her proudest accommplishments was to take piano lessons for 15 years from Paul T. Smith, a world renowned jazz pianist and entertainer, accompanist to the one and only "Ella Fitzgerald" for many years.
Immediate family members surviving are sister, Caroline Otter Coykendall; grand-daughter, Lelicia Briles Swank (Bianca) husband, Dieter and great grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie; grandchildren, Ashley Turner, husband, Dwayne and great grand-daughter, Peyton, and Matthew Schmidt (Blair); sister in law, Jeanne Campbell and many nieces and nephews. Husband Donald, daughter, Bianca and son Blair preceded her in passing.
Being a jazz afficiando, one of her favorite tunes is most appropriate, as her other delightful, yet scary, persona in life was Wanda the Witch, Halloween being her favorite holiday. Popular and well-known for her Wanda transition once a year, she wished this great and bewitching tune to be played when the broom rides came to an end - "DING-DONG! THE WITCH IS DEAD!" And now, "THE PARTY'S OVER!"
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Palm Room at Palm Desert Greens Country Club, 73-750 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the Joslyn Senior Center in Palm Desert, CA, or . Please sign the guestbook at .dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 22, 2019