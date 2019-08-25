|
|
Jul 30, 1924 - Aug 19, 2019 Janet Ann (Bushaw) King, a longtime resident of El Camino Village, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at age 95. She was born and raised in Grand Forks, ND. She met Frank King while working for Northwestern Bell Telephone, and the two relocated to Los Angeles in 1948 where she continued to work as a supervisor for Northwestern Bell. She and Frank were married in 1949. She gave birth to Marsha, the first of three daughters, in 1951, followed by Sharon and Katie over the next decade. The family home was in El Camino Village, where Janet lived until her passing. While her daughters were growing up, she was a wonderful mother who cooked and baked to everyone's delight. She was also a devoted Catholic and volunteered on many fundraisers for her children's Catholic schools. Her daughters attended St. Catherine's Laboure elementary and Bishop Montgomery High school. Marsha continued her education at California State University, Long Beach and Katie furthered her education at Loyola Marymount University. After Frank's retirement in 1986, they went on a tour of Europe. She enjoyed visiting many countries, especially Ireland, from where her ancestors immigrated to America in the 1800's. She enjoyed meeting other travelers during her tours and learning about history, cultures and family ancestry. She also went on several cruises, an experience she continued to take pleasure in during her later years. She continued to work part-time for May Company/Macy's until age 84. She and Frank adored their three grandchildren, Nicole, Corey and Kristin. After Frank's passing in 2009, more than ever, she looked forward to the company of family and especially her grandchildren as they grew and matured into adulthood. She took great pleasure in attending their college graduations. Janet is survived by her daughters Marsha Vas (Bill), Sharon Cahalane, and Katie Tunell (John), and grandchildren Nicole Vas, Corey Cahalane and Kristin Cahalane. Her wish is to be interred at her family's plot in North Dakota. A memorial service will be held for Janet on Tuesday, August 27 at 11:30am at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, 901 Torrance Boulevard, Redondo Beach.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 25, 2019