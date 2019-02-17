|
|
Apr. 7,1949 - Feb. 10, 2019 69, of San Pedro, formerly of Port Huron, Michigan passed away with her family at her side. Jan retired from Viking Office Products to be a full-time caretaker for her daughter. Survived by her husband, Mark; daugher,Denise Dove; grandsons, Dylan and Daniel Greenhagen.Predeceased by daughter, Lisa Dove;sisters, Betty Ham, Ruth Aldrich, & Ilene Wilkins. Memorials may be sent to the National MS Society. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. Neptune Society 310-831-0664 WL00189610-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 17, 2019