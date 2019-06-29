|
Sept. 26, 1942 - May 20, 2019 Janette Lauridsen, mother of Eric Ringwall and brother Keith Lauridsen, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 after a 5-month battle with lung cancer. Amazingly, she dealt with her extremely difficult circumstance with her characteristic irreverent and somewhat sarcastic sense of humor. Her spirit was appreciated by all her caregivers and friends. Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Milburn NJ, Janette was a graduate of Ithaca College in upstate NY. Her first husband, Ron Ringwall, was an Air Force Officer who was killed in action in 1966. Her second husband, Kris Lauridsen, was a US Customs Special Agent. She moved West to California in 1968 and later settled in San Pedro, CA in 1971, the eclectic seaside town that she loved. Janette specialized in accounting for the commercial fishing industry and also assisted many other small businesses and individuals in her community, taking great pride in her work. All who knew her knew she had a great passion for sports, especially LA Kings Hockey, LA Galaxy soccer and Auburn and Notre Dame college football. She also loved spending time with her family whenever she had the opportunity; travelling with them to foreign destinations was a special treat. She also loved her pets, flowers, jewelry and her Swiss and Danish holiday and food traditions. She is survived by her sister, Inge Kessler; her two boys, Eric Ringwall and Keith Lauridsen; and her two grandchildren, Ron and Kristen Ringwall. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed by her family and community of friends. The family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and service providers at Sunrise Assisted Living and True Care Hospice and all of those special people who are called to help others in their time of need. Her wishes were to be cremated and have her remains spread in the Pacific Ocean which were attended by her immediate family on June 28th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the supporting America's wounded veterans at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. Condolences may be sent to Eric & Cindy Ringwall at their home in Milton, GA or Keith Lauridsen at his home in San Pedro, CA. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 29, 2019