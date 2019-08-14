|
Janice Marie (Wood) Borelli Sept 22, 1930 - Aug 10, 2019 Janice Marie (Wood) Borelli passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born September 22, 1930, in Lowell, MA and was a long-time resident of San Pedro, CA. Janice was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and godmother. She was also a housewife, a walking English language style manual, an avid reader of all newspapers, a dog whisperer, best Irish cook of Calabrese spaghetti sauce, paper lunch bag cartoonist and high school chauffer. As a mother, she taught her daughter that "giving is better than receiving", that Marni Nixon was the real voice of Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, that Sonia Rykiel was a French designer that made fantastic knits, that a card and a small gift were protocol, that MGM musicals uplifted the spirit, and that theater was meant to be a special experience. She is survived by her only daughter, Catherine "Trina" Borelli, her sister, Joan Luppold and her brothers, Brendon (Leona) Wood & Michael (ELisa) Keon; nieces and nephews: Janet (Lyle) Loun, Jeannie (Billy) Morgan, Russell (Lisa) Wood, Brian (Lisa) Wood, Gary Wood, Michael Strebel Wood, Michael (Sharon) Cress, James (Susan) Borelli., Jr., Shirley (David) Sanderson, Eugene (Kathryn) Lunetta, Diane (Lon) Handelsman and numerous grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cousins, Janice McLarney, Maureen Sullivan, William "Billy" Caisse and Katherine Capanna; and her wonderful friends, Carol (Norman) Stutzke, Vera Lambase, Barbara West, Mary Glavan and Richard (Lorraine) Marascola. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank M. Borelli, her brother, Henry "Sonny" Wood, Jr, her parents, Henry T. Wood and Catherine (Moran) Wood Keon, her grandparents, Joseph and Sarah (Boyton) Moran, her aunt, Mary Robinson, her cousins, Carol Sullivan, Rose Caisse Edgecomb, Richard "Sonny" Caisse, Agnes Caisse Pulsifer Martel, Patsy Caisse Albert, Francis Caisse; and her best friends, Agnes and Tommy Duffy. One of five children, Janice attended Lowell High School [Class of 1948] where she was a Girl Officer. After graduating high school, she left Massachusetts, taking the Greyhound bus to El Monte, California to live with her mother and step-father. Once in California, she landed a job at Bank of America, 4th & Spring Branch and it was at BofA that she met a handsome loan officer named Frank Borelli. They married in 1953, honeymooned in San Francisco and rented their first Murphy Bed apartment in Huntington Park, CA. During her lifetime, Janice was an active member of the PTA, a Brownie Troop leader, a member of the San Pedro Elks Lodge and the Garibaldina M.B. Society. For 30 years she was a volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro, CA, an Auxiliary founding member and a member of the Order of Malta Auxiliary. A special thank you to her caregivers: Pam Thomas, Nelly Ramat, Kathleen Ramat-Batasin, Luci Jauregui and Leona Moody. Funeral Mass will be Monday, Aug 19, 2019 at 10:30AM, at Little Sisters of the Poor, 2100 S Western Ave, San Pedro, CA 90732. Phone: (310) 548-0625 Interment will follow the Mass at 1:00PM, at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807. Phone: (562) 424-8601 In lieu of flowers, Janice would have loved for donations to be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 2100 S Western Ave, San Pedro, CA 90732. Phone: (310) 548-0625 http://www.littlesistersofthepoorsanpedro.org All Souls Mortuary 4400 Cherry Ave. Long Beach, CA 90807 (562) 424-8601
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 14, 2019