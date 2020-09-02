Janice Marie (Ryer) Wheeler Janice Marie (Ryer) Wheeler passed away peacefully at home in Chandler, AZ on Sunday, August 16. 2020. Janice was 88 years old, born on December 9, 1931 in Los Angeles. The eldest child of Emil "Edward' Ryer and Gertie Mae (Allumbaugh) Ryer. She spent most of her adult years living in Torrance, California and raising 7 children. Janice retired from General Telephone (GTE) in 1997, after 37 years of service. She loved doing Genealogy and was active on her computer, which led her to be reunited with another son that she was forced to give up for adoption in 1953. She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Wheeler; her mother, Gertie Mae; father, Edward; stepmother, Gertrude; and her only sibling, Steve Ryer. She is survived by her children, Robert Wheeler (Mary) of Hailey, ID, David Palmertson (Robin) of Santa Maria, CA, Don Wheeler of Arvada, CO, Jim Wheeler (Lynne) of Meridian, ID, Thomas Wheeler of Chandler, AZ, Jack Wheeler (LaVonne) of Chandler, AZ and Janice Doherty of Torrance, CA, along with many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.





