JUNE 21, 1930 - JULY 9, 2020 JANICE TRUDNICH (nee Tammel) June 21, 1930 July 9, 2020 Janice Trudnich passed away at home on July 9, 2020. Janice was born in Spring Valley, Minnesota, to Clayton Tammel and Eleanor Hansen Tammel. Growing up Janice lived on a farm with her Aunt Sadie and Uncle Helge Torgerson, In 1949, Janice married William Jones and relocated to California. They had two children: William (Bill) Jon and Cherie Corinne. Janice's hobbies included china painting, gardening, bridge, and country line dancing. Janice worked two decades for Skychef in their association with American Airlines, providing Janice the opportunity to travel the world. In 1974, Janice married Jack Bennett. Now retired, Janice and Jack enjoyed traveling. Jack passed away in 1995, and in 1997 Janice married Vince Trudnich. Following Vince's death in 2014, Janice was mostly homebound. Janice is survived by her children: Bill Jones of Menifee, CA (grandchildren Ryan, Daniel, Amber), and Cherie (George) Demopoulos of Santa Barbara, CA (grandchildren Matthew, Alexandra); brothers Jon Tammel (Marcia), David Tammel (Darlene), and Steven Tammel (Karyl); brother Greg Heffner and sister Debbie Heffner. Janice also leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews. Janice's wish was to be cremated and scattered in the Pacific Ocean, and her family will ensure these wishes are fulfilled. Due to the current COVID-19 limitations, there will be no celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Trinity Hospice in Torrance or Animals Rule Rescue in San Pedro.





