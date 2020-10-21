Janie Nelles Calvert of Palos Verdes Estates went home to be with the Lord October 15, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.



The Calvert and Olson families would love for you to join us as we celebrate Janie's life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3pm, Rolling Hills Covenant Church, 2222 Palos Verdes Drive North, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274. Mask and social distancing required.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

"Janie Nelles Calvert Memorial Fund" 4700 Paseo de Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA 90505.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store