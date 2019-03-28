|
|
November 21, 1935 - March 16, 2019 Jarl passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side. Survived by his wife Ann-Kristin (Anki) sons Christian and Eric (Michelle) grandchildren Annika, Lars, Elsa and his sister Kirsten (Hans) Schwanits. Jarl was born in Oslo, Norway and emigrated to the US in 1961. A memorial service will be held at The Norwegian Seamans Church April 27 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Church Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 28, 2019