July 4, 1939 - March 16, 2019 Jarlath Donovan Samaha, born on the 4th of July in 1939, 52 year resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Saturday, March 16. Born in Los Angeles, California to a family of humble means, she was an honor student from a very young age. With strength and determination, she put herself through USC with scholarships and many part time jobs, and as a result graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelors degree. She was a beloved and cherished educator for LAUSD for several decades. Everywhere she went she would run into a former student, whom she had inspired to excel in life. She took every new teacher under her wing. With her passion for teaching, she encouraged and mentored the next generation of teachers, helping them to become stellar, passionate educators. She loved gourmet cooking and eating, opera, music, charity benefits, history, film, her roses, and of course her beloved Trojans. She was a loving mother, and a loyal, lifelong devoted friend and colleague. One met her as a stranger, and walked away with a loving friend. She is survived by her 2 daughters and sons in law, Landrea (Greg) & Adrienne (Joe) and by loving cousins and friends, all of whom love her dearly and will miss her always. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the : online at ; by mail at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or by phone at 1-800-227-2345. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2019