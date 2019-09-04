|
September 18, 1972 - August 14, 2019 Jason Mathias Straser passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 14, 2019. Jason was born on September 18, 1972 in Torrance, California. He was born with Down Syndrome and faced many challenges during his life, in spite of this Jason was friendly, outgoing and never met a person he didn't like. He grew up in Manhattan Beach, California and attended Special Ed at North Torrance High School, graduating in 1992. In 2001 his Father retired as Police Chief after 25 years on the Hermosa Beach police force and Jason moved with his parents to Roseburg, Oregon, living on his grandparents farm. Jason had a red golf cart he loved to drive around the farm, visiting the neighbors and Singleton Park almost daily. His favorite routines included Pizza night every Friday at Round Table and Sunday morning shopping with Dad for chocolate donuts at Safeway. Dementia caused Jason to move into the Keasy Home, one of the Umpqua Homes for the Handicapped, in 2016. We are very grateful to the staff for the loving care he received there. Thank you also to Mercy Hospital for the compassionate care he received during his many visits and Hospice. Jason is survived by his parents, Val and Rebecca Straser; his brother, Erik Straser and wife, Katy; niece, Anna, nephew, Alex, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Preceding him in death were his Grandparents, who played a loving role in his life, Doren and Aileen Smith, and John and Maria Jachtschitz. Donations may be made in Jason's name to: Keasy Home/Umpqua Homes for the Handicapped, 1051 W. Harvard Blvd., Roseburg, OR 97471 Please visit wilsonchapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 4, 2019