01/16/1942 - 10/17/2020 Lewis Johnston Roberts, Jr. Jay Roberts, 78, of Redondo Beach, CA, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Jay was born in Richmond, VA on January 16, 1942. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School (Richmond, VA) in 1960, and the University of Virginia (Charlottesville, VA) in 1964, where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity. Jay's love for music began at a young age. He played the piano, first in a high school band called the "The Leaguers" (with those that would become lifelong friends), then independently as a jazz soloist, with the true gift of being able to play almost all classics by ear. Jay moved to Los Angeles, California in 1970, where he enjoyed a career as an accountant with Lucas Films and 20th Century Films. He traveled internationally to work on many movies, including Alien, Mrs. Doubtfire, Star Wars, King Kong, Cocoon, and Under the Tuscan Sun. Jay was a thoughtful and passionate photographer, capturing many moments shared with individuals, friends and families. Jay's memory will live through his photographs, as he preserved memories for so many others. Jay most loved his long walks on the beach near his home in California, which is where his ashes will be scattered. A private memorial for close friends and family will be arranged at a later date. Jay was predeceased by his mother Phyllis Baur Roberts, father Lewis Johnston Roberts, and brother Donald Kent Roberts. He is survived by his niece Sarah Roberts Hart (Daniel) of Nashville, TN and their two children, as well as the many wonderful friends he made over the years and around the world.





