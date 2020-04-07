Home

February 10, 1938 - March 26, 2020 Jean Kiyoko M. Kuwae passed away on March 26th, 2020 at the age of 82. Jean was born on Kauai, Hawaii to the late Toshiichi and Kikuyo Matsunaga. She was preceded in death by her sisters Ann (Masa) Michihara and Hilda (Isao) Takiyama. Jean is survived by her husband of 58 years, Yoshihiro "Cook" Kuwae, sons Kevin (Judy) Kuwae and Darin (Kimi) Kuwae, sisters Helen (Clarence) Lee and Dorothy (Lawrence) Matsuda, brothers James (Toshie) Matsunaga and Carl (Shirley) Matsunaga as well as grandchildren Jamie & Jared Kuwae and Kaileen & Kailani Kuwae. Jean had a special way of brightening up a room and will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her caring spirit and her delicious sushi and desserts. Due to the current situation, services will be private for immediate family. Rose Hills Mortuary 3888 Workman Mill Rd Whittier, CA 90601
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 7, 2020
