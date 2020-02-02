|
5/26/1937 - 01/23/2020 Jeanine A. Kennedy age 82 passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Harbor City. She was born May 26, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to Wilton and Myrtle Kincaid, Jeanine moved to California in 1964. She was married to George C. Kennedy. In California she worked as a Special Education Teacher's Assistant at San Pedro High School also know as CBI for 20 years displaying interest in working with Special Education students while being very active with the kids by taking them to Football Games, walking all over San Pedro and teaching them how to ride public transportation. She volunteered with the Los Angeles Police department for many of years as well as volunteered for Cabrillo marine aquarium and marine mammal center. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church. Jeanine lived life to the fullest by doing what she loved by traveling, going to Friday night Football games and volunteering. She is survived by her brother, Robert "Bob" Kincaid (Desi); her daughter, Melanie Kennedy (Nathaniel); son, George "Scott" Kennedy; grandchildren, Tiffany, Natasha (Robert), Nathan (Serena) and Tyler. Her great grandchildren, Audrina, Ayanah, Nicholas and Nathan Jr. and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends and others whose lives Jeanine has touched are invited to Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes 90275 from 4-8pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 for visitation. Funeral will be held Friday, February 7th @ 11:30am to reminisce, grieve and to support each other. Green Hills Memorial Park 27501 S. Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 2, 2020