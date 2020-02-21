Home

Jeanne Agena

Jeanne Agena Obituary
April 12, 1946 - Dec. 30, 2019 Jeanne was born and raised in Waialua, Oahu, the eldest daughter of Japanese parents (Douglas and Betty Fukunaga), living in the South Bay since 1966. She was a loving mother of two sons Aylwin (Victoria) Agena and Ashur (Denielle) Agena and a proud grandmother to Kai, Keanu, Kanoa and Kona. She is also survived by her partner of 30 years, Robert Laman, younger siblings Dennis Fukunaga, Gail (Jim) Dry and Darlene (Chris) Fox, sister-in-law Jan (Richard), and Neko-chan. Jeanne lived every day with aloha. She enjoyed time with family, watching her grandson's sports, nurturing a wide variety of plants and wildlife, and cooking for family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in San Pedro, California, March 21st starting at 1 PM. RSVP to 310-548-4223
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2020
