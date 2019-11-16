|
Jeanne Church Jeanne Church passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Laura and Albert Stemler, joining her older siblings, Laura Marie, and Albert, Jr. Her father died when she was three months old. Having come from California for her father's business, her mother moved the family back to Los Angeles when she was six months old. After attending Catholic school through ninth grade - first at Cathedral Chapel, then at Holy Spirit, and finally at Catholic Girl's High School, Jeanne attended and graduated from Los Angeles High School. She then attended Wright-McMahon Secretarial School in Beverly Hills. After graduation from Wright-McMahon, she worked at the Glasser-Gailey Advertising Agency until 1955, when she retired to raise a family. Jeanne met her future husband, Bob Church, when she was very young. They began dating after Bob's return from Army service in WWII. After Bob graduated from USC they became engaged. They married July 4, 1951 and celebrated their 68th anniversary this year. They settled in Crenshaw Village then bought their first house in Inglewood, where they had their daughter, Lisa, followed by Bob, Jr. two years later. In 1962, they moved to Rancho Palos Verdes. Jeanne became a volunteer in the Children's Home Society. Additionally, she was active in her church, first at St. John Fisher and then Holy Trinity in San Pedro. The family enjoyed many summer vacations in Balboa. In the mid-70s Jeanne began working at USC as a secretary in the business school's Food Industry Management program, working her way up to assistant director. After 17 years, Jeanne retired, and she and Bob travelled extensively. Jeanne and Bob enjoying playing bridge and belonged to wine tasting and gourmet groups. They also spent a few weeks annually for 28 years in Cabo San Lucas. They loved their rescued Scottie dogs. Jeanne read voraciously, liked to knit, and became a gourmet cook. In addition to her husband, Bob and their children, Lisa (Mark) and Bob, Jr. (Leah), Jeanne leaves behind five adored grandchildren, Kimberly, Andrew (Emily), Jonah, Sawyer and Sailor, and a great-grandson-to-be. A memorial mass will be Tuesday, November 19, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Friends of Banning Museum, Sisters of Charity of Rolling Hills, or Little Sisters of the Poor. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 16, 2019