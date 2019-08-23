|
|
Dec 15, 1925 - Aug 15, 2019 Jeanne Salmen passed away peacefully at home Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Jeanne Beck was born an only child in Salt Lake City, Utah, December, 15, 1925, to Lloyd and Ruth Beck, and grew up in Pacific Palisades, CA. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joe Salmen (2014) and son Jeffrey Lawrence Salmen (1992), she is survived by four children, fifteen grandchildren, and a growing number of great grandchildren. Jeanne and Joe Salmen raised their family of five children in the Hollywood Riviera area of Redondo Beach, CA. They were long-time parishioners of St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Redondo Beach since the 1950s. Services for Jeanne will be held at St. Lawrence Martyr Church in Redondo Beach, Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary or non-perishable food donations to the Deacon Frank Dieter Outreach Center and Food Pantry at St. Lawrence Martyr Church, 1900 S. Prospect Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 23, 2019