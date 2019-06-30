|
Jeffrey S.A. Denner, 76, a long-time resident of Torrance, CA, passed away peacefully after losing his battle with lung cancer on June 18, 2019. He was the son of Justus and Jeannette Denner of Manchester, MD. Mr. Denner graduated from Gettysburg College (PA) with a degree in Physics and Mathematics and pursued post-graduate studies at UCLA. He worked as an Aerospace Engineer for many years at the Martin Company in Middle River, MD, Hughes Aircraft Company and the Aerospace Corporation, both located in El Segundo, CA. Surviving him is his wife of 33 years, Barbara; two step-children; his daughter, Lisa M. Denner Gramse and granddaughter, Jessica Brautigam; two great grandsons; his brothers, Rusty and Carlton of Manchester, MD; and his brother Jon of Worcester, VT. A private memorial service will be held by his family.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 30, 2019