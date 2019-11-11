|
Jelena Maria Finka Jelena Maria Finka, lovingly known as Nona, passed away at her San Pedro home November 6, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Jelena was born on January 22, 1937 in Sali-Dugi Otok, Croatia to Marija and Josip Karinja. Jelena was the oldest of five children. Growing up in Sali, Jelena took on the role of caring for her siblings throughout most of her childhood and into adolescence. In 1959 at the age of twenty-two, Jelena married the love of her life, Marcelo Finka and migrated to Australia, where she then had two children, Doloris and Stanko. In the early 1970's, Jelena and Marcelo decided to move to America to be closer to her brother and sister in Mountain View, CA. Upon a trip to visit cousins in San Pedro, they fell in love with the city and quickly found jobs with StarKist cannery, where they both would then work for over twenty-five years. After thirty-five wonderful years of marriage, Jelena was preceded in death by her husband in 1994. She continued to live a plentiful life for the next twenty-five years with family and friends. Jelena was known for her amazing cooking and baking. She always looked forward to family gatherings, especially during the Holy days. Jelena is survived by her loving children, Doloris Barbic and Stanko (Suzi), dear grandchildren Nicky (Keti), Tatiana (Stephen), Danielle, Michael and Christina, and her darling great-grandchildren Marcelo, Nikola, Elli, Vincent and Dahlia. Visitations and Rosary will be held at Green Hills Chapel on Sunday, November 17. Visitation will be from 4:30-8pm with Rosary at 6 pm. Funeral services will be at Mary Star of the Sea Church on Monday, November 18 at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 11, 2019