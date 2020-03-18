|
|
Jene Shinagawa, 66 years old, resident of Torrance, CA passed away on March 6, 2020 at Torrance Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Scott Shinagawa; sister, Kathy Contreras in Lake Arrowhead, CA; Niece, Kasey Contreras also in Lake Arrowhead, CA; our dogs, Comet and Jupiter. She is also survived by many cousins, extended family members and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 26 at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in The Garden" 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 www.fukuimortuary.com/ (213) 626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 18, 2020