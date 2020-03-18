Daily Breeze Obituaries
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Jene Shinagawa Obituary
Jene Shinagawa, 66 years old, resident of Torrance, CA passed away on March 6, 2020 at Torrance Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Scott Shinagawa; sister, Kathy Contreras in Lake Arrowhead, CA; Niece, Kasey Contreras also in Lake Arrowhead, CA; our dogs, Comet and Jupiter. She is also survived by many cousins, extended family members and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 26 at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in The Garden" 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 www.fukuimortuary.com/ (213) 626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 18, 2020
