June 16, 1921 - Nov. 21, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our mother, Jennie Parker, at 99 years of age. She was born Jennie Marion Clemente to John & Marianna Clemente in Gloversville, New York where she met & married her high school sweetheart Tom Parker. Following High School, Jennie attended & graduated nursing school in Buffalo, New York. Jennie was the 3 to 11 nursing supervisor at Bay Harbor Hospital in Harbor City, California until the day she retired in 1986. The hospital was her second home. She loved the nurses and the doctors. She had nursing in her blood. Three of her six sisters were also nurses as well as her daughter and granddaughter. She was dedicated to her profession of 45 years. At 70 years old she volunteered 3600 hours at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance; 1991-2001. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Thomas Parker and her 8 siblings. She is survived by her four children: Jim Parker, Jackie Laski (Ken), Janel Schilling and John Parker (Maritza) and five grand-children, Jamilyn (Tony) Estrada, Lance Parker, Tommy & Danny Schilling, Mary (Jeremy) Whaley & great-granddaughter Elyse Whaley. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Lomita California. Interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to City of Hope.





