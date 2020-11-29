1/1
Jennie Clemente Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 16, 1921 - Nov. 21, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our mother, Jennie Parker, at 99 years of age. She was born Jennie Marion Clemente to John & Marianna Clemente in Gloversville, New York where she met & married her high school sweetheart Tom Parker. Following High School, Jennie attended & graduated nursing school in Buffalo, New York. Jennie was the 3 to 11 nursing supervisor at Bay Harbor Hospital in Harbor City, California until the day she retired in 1986. The hospital was her second home. She loved the nurses and the doctors. She had nursing in her blood. Three of her six sisters were also nurses as well as her daughter and granddaughter. She was dedicated to her profession of 45 years. At 70 years old she volunteered 3600 hours at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance; 1991-2001. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Thomas Parker and her 8 siblings. She is survived by her four children: Jim Parker, Jackie Laski (Ken), Janel Schilling and John Parker (Maritza) and five grand-children, Jamilyn (Tony) Estrada, Lance Parker, Tommy & Danny Schilling, Mary (Jeremy) Whaley & great-granddaughter Elyse Whaley. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Lomita California. Interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to City of Hope.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Please accept my condolences for your loss. May God give you peace and comfort you during this time of great sorrow.
PS
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved