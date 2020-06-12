June 20, 1923 - June 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully at her San Pedro home on June 4, 2020. Jennie will always be remembered for her sweet and kind personality and as a woman of strong faith. Born June 20, 1923 in Seattle Washington. In 1941 she married the love of her life, Joseph Kovacevich, a commercial fisherman, and began to raise a family in San Pedro. Jennie and Joe had 3 children: Joe Jr., Jolene and Jeanne. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and brother, Anthony. She is survived by her son, Joseph Jr., her daughters, Jolene (Ken) Buchanan and Jeanne (Frank) D'Ambrosi; grandchildren, Tricia (Mike) Benson, Erin (Scott) Gunther, Lindsey (Marc) Graff, and Jennifer (Mathew) Meadows; great-grandchildren, Tommy, Mathew, Evie, Ava, Aiden and Marc; sisters, Mary Coates and Winnifred Baskovich, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Please contact the family directly for service information. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 12, 2020.