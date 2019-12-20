|
|
Jennie was born in Renton, Washington on May 23, 1961 and passed away in Torrance, CA on December 12, 2019. She grew up in Redondo Beach, CA and after graduating from Aviation High School, she worked in Accounting for Aerospace and the travel industry. Jennie loved her family, friends, Cat Stevens, Jackson Browne, Minnesota and watching the sun set.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ramona Griffin, she is survived by her husband, Brent Beyer; her two sisters, Julie Griffin and Joy Griffin-Faas; brother-in-law, Timothy Faas; sister-in-law, Kimberly Jones-Griffin; nephew, Robert Matthew Jones-Trejo; niece, Katie E. Griffin; nephew, Joseph L. Griffin and many other family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 20, 2019