April 30, 1940 - Oct. 3, 2020 Jerome Abraham Gliksman passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday October 3, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Jerry was born April 30, 1940 in Middletown, PA to Josef and Julia Gliksman. As a toddler, his family moved to NYC and then to Los Angeles when he was 15. He earned his bachelor and master's degrees in structural engineering from UCLA. He met the love of his life, Kathleen Lenihan, at UCLA and they married in 1962. Jerry spent most of his career with TRW. He loved being an engineer and was especially proud being Program Manager for DSP and GRO. He was awarded the NASA Public Service Medal in 1992, and he was well respected. He loved to play tennis, garden, cheer on the Dodgers and UCLA basketball, coach his kids in sports, and serve his community. His family was most important to him. He was devoted to his family and his unconditional love for his wife, kids and grandkids was extraordinary. Jerry was truly a great man. He was decent, kind and honest. He had character, integrity and honor. He was brilliant and had a wickedly corny sense of humor. He will forever be loved and greatly missed! He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jan, and two granddaughters Lizzie and Julia Wieland. Jerry is survived by his wife Kathy, children: Melissa (Ron) Wieland, Kristi Turchi, Joe (Clarissa) Gliksman, Mary Gliksman, Pattie (Dan) Frandson; grandchildren: Rob, Andrew and Ashley Wieland; Megan, Jamie, Kelsey and Mia Turchi; Robert and Samantha Gliksman; Kristina and Daniel Frandson; nephew Kris (Erin) Hermes. Due to covid, the funeral services will be private. We will have a Celebration of Life as soon as we can. Please contact Melissa Wieland at wielandfam5@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jerry's memory may be made for Parkinson's research led by Dr. Yvette Bordelon. Issue check payable to UC Regents, include "fund 42856" in the memo line, and mail to: UCLA, P.O. Box 7145, Pasadena, CA 91109. Questions? please contact Liz at enaito@mednet.ucla.edu. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
