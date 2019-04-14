Home

Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Jerry Dick Obituary
September 21, 1933 - April 8, 2019 Jerry Lee Dick, 85, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Jerry was a proud U.S. Army veteran with a fun-loving sense of humor. He retired as a Juvenile Judge for Los Angeles (CA) County. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Judy Beatty; daughter, Deanna Dick of Washington State; son, Keith Dick of San Diego, CA; step-sons, Robert Barrett, MD of Alpharetta, GA; Jeff Barrett, PhD of Seattle, WA; and 7 grandchildren. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 14, 2019
