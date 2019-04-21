|
Sept. 5, 1939 - March 18, 2019 After a relentless fight with Alzheimer's disease, Jerry Donald Hines passed to eternity on March 18, 2019 to be with his Savior and his beloved deceased wife, Gail. Jerry was born in Fittstown, OK, on September 5, 1939. He is survived by his sister, Judith Curry of Sylacauga, Alabama; daughter Vella Anita Englehart of San Diego, CA; and grandchildren, Brent T. Englehart and Brianna K. Englehart of San Diego, CA. Jerry got his Bachelors degree from the University of Oklahoma, and was commissioned into the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant, with the oath of office administered by his father on November 14, 1962. He served his first duty assignment at North American Air Defense Command [NORAD] in Colorado Springs, CO. It was during this assignment that he met and married his loving wife, Gail. He continued his education at the Air Force Institute of Technology [AFIT] where he earned his Masters Degree in Physics. Jerry's next assignment was as an Instructor on the faculty of the United States Air Force Academy [USAFA]. The assignment at USAFA was followed by an assignment at the Air Force Weapon Laboratory [AFWL] where he worked on high energy electric lasers, and attained the rank of Major. This was his last Air Force assignment as he decided on the career change to work as a defense industry contractor. His first civilian job was at General Dynamics in San Diego, CA. After several years there, the entire facility was moth-balled, and all employees were let go. Jerry then went to work for Xerox in Redondo Beach, CA, where he worked on sophisticated capabilities for the Xerox chain of copy machines. He continued to work at Xerox until retirement. They lived in Rancho Palos Verdes. Jerry studied art from a very young age, and drew pen and ink illustrations of Frankfurt, Germany, for publication in his high school yearbook. He enjoyed painting in oil as an adult. He was also known to strum a guitar and do his own sing-along. Jerry and his wife, Gail, loved to travel to their timeshare on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, with friends and family members. Jerry and Gail visited Scotland and Canada to meet distant relatives. His greatest joy in travel was to visit the Holy Land. Jerry's proudest achievement was being ordained as a minister. He loved to discuss the Bible and talk about his savior, Jesus Christ. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Gail, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO. Donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Disease Research, , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019