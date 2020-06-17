Jerry (Jerome) Dunn
Jerry (Jerome) Dunn January 10, 1949 - June 8, 2020 Our beloved father, Grandfather and Brother passed peacefully, surrounded by his family the evening of June 8. He was born Jan. 10 1949 in Spokane, WA. The family moved to Gardena in 1951. Jerry had his elementary education at St. Catherine Laboure in Torrance. He graduated from Junipero Serra High School in 1967. In 1975 he received his B.A from Gonzaga University majoring in Political Science. Jerry served the community for 33 years at the U.S. Post Offices in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach. His hobbies included Astonomy, Photography, Arts & Crafts and riding his Harley. Preceding him in death, his Father Edward, Mother Jane and Brother Joseph. Survived by Daughters Erin Dunn (Griff) and Gina Crespo, Granddaughter McKenna Williams, Grandsons Justin and Andrew Crespo and Great-Granddaughter Eloise Crespo. Brother, Edward Dunn (Beverly), Sister Mary Alice Dunn and Patricia (Alan) Collins. Nephews Alan (Dorys) Collins, Shaun (Cindy) Dunn. Nieces, Jaynie Collins, Corrine Hidalgo and Kathleen (Tacho) Lopez. Services to be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, July 31, 2020


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 17, 2020.
