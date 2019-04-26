|
Mar. 28, 1937 - Mar. 1, 2019 He is survived by former wife Anna, sons Jeff and Steve and older brother Jack Watson. A true native and a Seahawk graduating from RUHS in 1955, then El Camino before earning a Degree in Public Relations from San Jose State. Jerry accomplished much in his life. He had a lifelong affection for the sea following in the footsteps of his hero, his father Floyd. Jerry served in the Naval Air Reserves, honorably discharged in 1962. He was a multifaceted and talented man, an accomplished photographer, writer, craftsman and musician. While at San Jose State, he along with Tom and Dick Smothers formed the act known as "Smothers Brothers and Gawd" playing Ukulele (Jerry was Gawd). He married Anna Leimbach, also a graduate of RUHS and pursued a career in public relations and advertising. He was recognized by LA County and State of California for community service while President of the Van Nuys JC's and identified in a national publication as one of America's Most Outstanding Young Men. In retirement Jerry moved to Maui and later settled in Jacksonville, OR loving the natural beauty, small town feel and easy-going nature of both locations. He was a man of tremendous wit, humor and charm with many lifelong and loyal friends. He loved to talk about the history of Old Redondo almost as much as he did about USC Football. His ashen remains go to rest in the sea waters offshore his beloved home town. His journey reunites him with his Mom, Dad, Brother Jim and sweetheart Helen in the hereafter.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 26, 2019