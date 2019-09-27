|
|
October 27, 1933 - September 3, 2019 Jerry passed away peacefully in his sleep on the afternoon of September 3rd, surrounded by his family at the St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon. He was 85 years old. Jerry was born in Topeka, Kansas and was the oldest of three boys to Thelma Darling (Tuttle) and Wayne Bowman Freels. Raised in Walnut Creek, California, Jerry enlisted in the USMC and served during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955 as a Sergeant First Class with the Military Police. He returned stateside to work as a grocer with Safeway Foods, settled in San Pedro, California and enrolled in the Business Degree program at the University of Southern California. (While ascending the management ranks at Safeway, he also earned his Masters Degree in Business from USC at night.) After numerous years with Safeway, he went into business for himself, enjoying a successful career as a wholesale distributor of poultry and seafood, supplying grocers all over the US. He spent his retirement years in San Antonio, Texas, Long Beach and Rancho Palos Verdes, California and his final resting place of Sisters, Oregon. Jerry enjoyed life to the fullest. A life-long lover of country and western music, Jerry was never shy to entertain his family and friends by playing his 4-string guitar and singing a song. He loved to line dance and was quick with a great joke or to tell a story. In his younger years, he enjoyed cars and stayed active playing racquetball. He was a staunch USC Trojan football fan and loved to follow sports and politics. One could always rely on Jerry for the latest book or movie recommendation as he thoroughly enjoyed these activities in his retirement years, as well as keeping in touch with his grandkids and sipping a fine single malt Scotch. He is preceded in death by his son, Scott and his youngest brother, Lynn. He is survived by his children: Michael, Lisa, Mark, Craig, Regan, Robyne, Erick, Darren and Brett; their spouses; his twenty-five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his middle brother, Larry Freels; three nieces and three nephews. He was extremely proud of his large family and the legacy he helped to create. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations please be sent to the Marine Corps League (www.mcleague.com), American Veterans Association (www.amvets.org) or the Korean War Veterans Association (www.kwva.org). Jerry's children would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all the residents and staff at The Lodge in Sisters for welcoming him with so much warmth, as well as the staff at St. Charles Medical Center for their professional and heartfelt care during Jerry's final days.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 27, 2019