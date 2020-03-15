|
|
Oct. 7, 1945 - Feb. 25, 2020 It is with great sadness to announce Jerry Zankich, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 74. Born in Oxnard, the adopted son of Stella and Jerry Zankich Sr., whom at 48 and 57 were blessed with their only child. Jerry lived his entire life in the same home in San Pedro. Jerry Sr. was a fisherman who owned the fish market Zankich Brothers Fish Company located on the docks of San Pedro. When an infant, Jerry's parents bought a cabin in June Lake in the Eastern Sierras. Jerry continued going to his cabin several times a year, every year of his life. Jerry attended 7th St. Elementary, Dana Jr. High, and San Pedro High School; L.A. Harbor College, SC Institute of Architecture and received his Plant Engineering Certificate at UCLA and Construction Management Certificate at CSULB. In the 1978 he and best friend Roman Sousa formed J&R Construction and later had a long career at Hughes Aircraft/Boeing Co. After retiring he worked at TG Construction and Northrop/Grumman Aerospace Systems. Jerry and his wife loved to cook and throw parties that were enjoyed by all. His hobbies were cooking, architectural design, drafting, building, trout fishing, wood working, Doo Wop music, cars and travelling with his wife. One of Jerry's most desired accomplishments was to be able to celebrate his 10th Sobriety birthday on March 15, 2020 with his AA friends and family. AA was a great inspiration to Jerry and helped him fulfill his life while making long lasting friendships during his journey to sobriety. Jerry is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, DeAnna; two stepdaughters and three grandchildren. He joins in spirit his only stepson. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, March 18 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the COPD Foundation
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 15, 2020