Jesse C. Ramirez Jesse C. Ramirez, 83, a 48-year resident of San Pedro quietly passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019 with his immediate family by his side. Jesse was predeceased by his wife Lena Ozaeta Ramirez in 2012 and survived by four step-children whom he raised since 1971. They include: Gloria Smith, Rachel, Eva and John Ozaeta. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Mercedes Alvarez, Gloria Folaron, Jay Smith, Gabriel Cervantes and Elizabeth Ozaeta. Seven great-grandchildren: Isaac, Aaron & Ameera Sandoval, Francis & Maggie Alvarez and Amelie & Elise Folaron. Jesse is also survived by one godson Joseph Asoau. Jesse was also preceded in death in 2018 by his ex-wife, Sally Ramirez and their daughter, Carol Ramirez. He is survived by four daughters and one son. They are: Elaine Medina, Joanne Ramirez Kozak, Alisia Vitela and Jesse Ramirez Jr. Jesse retired in 1999 as a Production Supervisor from the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Company in Paramount. Most recently he enjoyed watching Fox News and taking care of his pets. Jesse also loved to travel in his American Clipper RV. He liked to go camping and often traveled to Ensenada with his entire family. Extremely health conscious, Jesse paid close attention to his daily nutrition and worked out regularly at the local YMCA. Jesse was also a born-again Christian, who whole heartedly loved and served the Lord and his family. Everyone around Jesse was graced by his gentleness, quick wit and humility. Funeral and graveside services will be held at 11:30 on Friday March 29, 2019 at Green Hills Mortuary, 27501 S. Western Ave. RPV. 90275. Please share a memory at: https://www.greenhillsmortuary.com/obituaries/