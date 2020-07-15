Dec. 3, 1959 - June 6, 2020 Jesse "Buddy" Luna peacefully went home to be with the Lord after a long, well-fought battle with cancer on June 6th 2020. Buddy was born and raised in San Pedro, California. He graduated as "prom king" from San Pedro High School in 1978, where he played baseball and football. He had a 30 year career at RDS Wire and Cable, where he held the position of Vice President. He also served as a casual longshoreman for 20 years. Buddy's greatest joys in life were being with his family and serving Jesus. He gave his life to the Lord in 1994 and was a member of Calvary Chapel South Bay for the past 30 years. He was leader of the ushers and greeters ministry, and also served wherever the Lord led him. He ministered to many other believers and encouraged them in their walks of faith. In 2003, he was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoma which would begin his 15 year battle. Despite numerous treatments, his cancer progressed and spread to his brain in March 2019. He fought valiantly, never complained, and gave glory to God through his entire journey, leading his family to do the same. Buddy will forever be remembered by his contagious smile and kind heart. He would light up a room with the joy and laughter he brought unto others. He was a friend to all, spreading the love of Jesus wherever he went. He was dearly loved by everyone who had the honor of knowing him. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, three children Mark (Katie), Jesse "Lil Bud," and Lauren Luna. Granddaughter, Meadow Luna. His mother, Janice Luna. Siblings, Judy Luna Javier, Johnny (AnnMarie) Luna, and Nene Luna. In addition, in-laws Adolfo and Consuelo Rivera. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, countless friends, co-workers, and ministry partners. He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse "Chuey" Luna (deceased June 2008). Please join us to celebrate Buddy's life on Saturday July 18th, 2020 @ 11:00 AM PST. A service will be held outdoors at: Calvary Chapel South Bay, 19300 S Vermont Ave, Gardena, CA 90248, (310) 352-3333. Due to COVID-19, a livestream of the service will also be available at the following link: https://livestream.com/ccsouthbay/funeral
Password: buddyluna. Buddy will be laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family via Venmo @Luna-Family59. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
