September 15, 1945 - March 6, 2020 Sept. 15, 1945 - Mar. 6, 2020 Jesse Michael Nemie Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 74. Jesse was born in Stockton, California to Jesse M. Nemie and Josephine Jarvis. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Vivian; daughter, Lorilynn (Brad) DuVall; son, J. Michael Nemie; grandchildren Courtney (Daniel), Bradly Jr., Amber, Jordyn, Jennalyn, and Jaedyn; great-granddaughters Mylee and Mila, and sister Mary Anne. He is preceded in death by his father Jesse M. Nemie, mother Josephine Jarvis, sisters Josephine and Eva, brothers Tom and Paul. Jesse will forever be known as a hard-working, simple man who loved his family. He knew how to have a great time, and always had a lot of love for his brothers and sisters in-law. His many nieces, nephews, and godchildren loved him dearly. They were always the recipients of his many jokes and pranks. He was a wonderful man who will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Friday, March 20th, at Green Hills Memorial Park from 4-8 PM. Services will be Saturday, March 21st at 11:30, also at Green Hills.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 17, 2020