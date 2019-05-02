Home

Jessie Lopez Jessie Lopez, age 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was surrounded by her family, who were singing her favorite praise songs to her. She was a lifelong resident of San Pedro, attending Barton Hill, Dana Jr. High and San Pedro High School. She worked at Bemis Bag Co. until its doors closed, however she will be most remembered is as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in her move to heaven by her husband of over 60 years, Armando Lopez, and her grandson, Jacob Cerna. She is survived by her three children, Terri (Henry) Vidal, Bob (Teresa) Lopez, Tony Lopez, by her four grandchildren, and by nine great-grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Assembly of God at 25501 Oak Street, Lomita, CA 90717. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
