Jesus "Jesse" Torres Jr., age 91, passed away with his loved ones by his side on July 28, 2019. Born in Texas, he was one of thirteen children. Jesse moved to San Pedro in 1953 and met his wife, Delia, in 1962. He was a hard worker who served over 30 years to the Laborers' International Union, Local Union 1309, previously Local Union 802. After he retired, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his yard, and was a faithful servant of God and well loved brother in his congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Jesse enjoyed talking to everyone and would easily strike up a conversation to share a story or a joke. He is survived by his wife, Delia, children, Elvia and Jesus, grandchildren, Edward, David, Misty, and Nathan, great-grandchildren, Luna and Jace, and several of his brothers and sisters from his congregation. He was preceded in death by his son, Hector. Jesse had an extensive extended family of nieces, nephews, and numerous relatives and friends who will deeply miss him.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 25, 2019