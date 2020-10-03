Jesus Sanchez passed away on September 25, 2020 with family by his side. He graduated from San Pedro High School then served our country in the Army. He was a longshoreman for 42 years, foreman for 22. Loved sports, especially volleyball. His family was everything. He is a survived by his spouse, Alice; daughter, Denise (David) Roth and Ron (Robin) Sanchez and many family members who loved and adored him. Services, after cremation, will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Riverside Veterans Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, family requests donating to the Southern California Pensioners Group, Wilmington, CA.





