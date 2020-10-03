1/1
Jesus "Sonny" "Jess" Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus Sanchez passed away on September 25, 2020 with family by his side. He graduated from San Pedro High School then served our country in the Army. He was a longshoreman for 42 years, foreman for 22. Loved sports, especially volleyball. His family was everything. He is a survived by his spouse, Alice; daughter, Denise (David) Roth and Ron (Robin) Sanchez and many family members who loved and adored him. Services, after cremation, will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Riverside Veterans Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, family requests donating to the Southern California Pensioners Group, Wilmington, CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved