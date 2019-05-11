|
|
Jim (Coach) Bunyard January 21, 1932 - May 4 , 2019 Jimmie Lee Bunyard passed away peacefully on May 4th with his wife Gloria (Glo) and family by his side. He is preceded in death by his daughter Susan (Bunny) Bunyard, survived by his wife Glo and children, Terry Jordan, and Guy Bunyard, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jim was born on January 21, 1932 in South Gate, California. He played football at Lynwood Jr. High and Compton High, receiving a scholarship to Whittier College where he earned his teaching credential. While at Lynwood Jr. High he met the love of his life, Glo. He later received his master's degree from USC. Jim served four years in the Navy and played football while stationed in San Diego and Long Beach. He also served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hancock. He started his teaching and coaching career at Hawthorne High and then on to El Camino for 27 years. His favorite spot was their cabin at Shaver Lake, the family vacation gathering place. Jim was a talented woodworker, making many personal items for the family. His grandkids named him "Bompe", he will always be the rock of the Bunyard family. A memorial service will be held May 18th at 12:00 at the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church at 26458 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills. We are going casual: Come and celebrate Jim's life and wear your favorite sports jersey or casual attire in honor of the "Coach". Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the El Camino College Foundation "In Memory of Coach Jim Bunyard" https://www.elcamino.edu/foundation/donate.aspx
Published in Daily Breeze on May 11, 2019