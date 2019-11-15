|
June 10, 1937 - Oct. 23, 2019 Jim Fees, 82, was born in Cheyenne, WY to Horace "Blackie" Fees and Beverly Duffy on June 10, 1937. He lived a very fulfilling 82 years until he lost his final fight with cancer on October 23, 2019. He spent his days as an avid outdoorsman, a history buff, a dedicated member of Steamfitter Local 250, and a tremendous family man. At the age of five, Jim's family moved to San Pedro, CA. He spent the remainder of his childhood there, later graduating from San Pedro High School in 1955. The following year, Jim started his family and went on to have three children (Daniel, David, and Debbie) by his first wife, Judy Russo. In the late 1950's, he joined the Air Force Reserves. Jim went on to begin his career with Local 250 in 1960 as a steamfitter apprentice. He spent the next 59 years serving the Local in various capacities as a Journeyman, Foreman, General Foreman, Superintendent, and Project Manager. Beyond his roles in the field, Jim Fees was elected by Local 250 members to fulfill many prestigious positions within the union. His elected titles included Examining Board Member, Vice President, Finance Secretary, and Business Agent. In 1984, Jim began a new chapter of his life with his current wife, Nancy Fees. He became a step-father to Matthew Olson, and went on to spend the rest of his life with Nancy. Jim enjoyed many adventures in his lifetime and he was adored by his friends and family. Jim Fees was preceded by his parents (Blackie and Beverly Fees); aunt (Marjorie Zuccola); son (Daniel Fees); grandson (Nekolas Mead Fees); and brother-in-law (Neal Kasiah). Jim Fees is survived by his wife (Nancy Fees); three siblings (Jean, John and Denise Fees); four children (David, Debbie, Cynthia Fees and Matthew Olson), seven grandchildren (Jason, Alan, Daniel Jr., Tori, Christian, Julia and Justina Fees), three great-grandchildren (Alanna Fees and Matthew, Jessie Fortier), nine nieces and nephews (Scott, Shawn, Therese, Shannon, Julie Kasiah and Marie, Chris, Cody Fees), ten cousins (Nancy Folks and Judy Thompson and Jean, Pat, Jean Jr. Alford and Terry, Louisa, Terry Jr. Zuccola and Francesca, Gino Suarez), and his loyal dog, (Rusty William Fees).
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 15, 2019