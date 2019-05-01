|
1/1/1933 - 4/24/2019 Joan Evelyn (Bailey) Vars passed away on April 24th, 2019, She went to be with the Lord comfortably and peacefully with her loving husband, Robert A. Vars and devoted son Kevin at her side. Joan was born January 1st 1933 in Avon, Massachusetts and grew up in the town. She met Robert at a USO dance and it is where he swept her off her feet. Being a military family they lived in Massachusetts, Japan, Maryland, Alaska and California. Joan touched many lives by being highly involved in Church, Boy and Girl Scouts, her children's schools, and throughout her home town of Torrance, California. Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years of marriage, Robert A. Vars, Keith A. Vars (son), Cynthia J. Vars (daughter) and Kevin W. Vars (son), She is also survived by her two sisters, Lorraine E. Bailey and Cynthia (Thea) Blunt. She has five living grandchildren; Elizabeth Vars, Crystal Anderson, Brandon Vars, Marci Magnuson and Marissa Vars. She had two great grandchildren Vincent and Dawn. She is now with her fun-loving grandson Justin Vars, older brother Wesley Bailey Jr., parents Wesley E. Bailey and Viola E Chase in heaven. Joan's Celebration of Life service will be held at Torrance First Baptist Church on May 25th at 11:00 AM with a fellowship meal to follow. The church is located at 2118 West Carson Street in Torrance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in Daily Breeze on May 1, 2019