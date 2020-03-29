Home

Joan "JJ" Justus

Joan "JJ" Justus Obituary
JJ was the life of the party and loved by all! She lit up a room and had a smile for everyone. JJ passed away with family by her side. She is survived by her loving children Bonnie (husband Dennis), Jay and Perry (wife Pinky); Grandchildren Kyle, Travis, Jacquie (husband Lalo) and Connor; Great-grandchildren Jasleen and Perri-Lyn. A South Bay fixture, she worked at Seymour Jewelers in Hermosa Beach for 30+ years. We will miss you and always carry you in our hearts
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2020
